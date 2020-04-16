  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher after 2 sessions of losses; metal, banks gain most
Rupee slips to record low of 76.82 against dollar
Home Energy
Energy

OPEC says oil market undergoing 'historic shock'

Updated : April 16, 2020 07:22 PM IST

OPEC says oil market undergoing 'historic shock'

You May Also Like

Non-life insurers register 12% rise in FY20 premium at Rs 1.89 lakh crore

Non-life insurers register 12% rise in FY20 premium at Rs 1.89 lakh crore

EPFO settles Rs 1,230 crore of provident fund withdrawals in 15 days

EPFO settles Rs 1,230 crore of provident fund withdrawals in 15 days

TCS shares close 1% lower ahead of quarterly earnings announcement

TCS shares close 1% lower ahead of quarterly earnings announcement

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement