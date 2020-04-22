Business ONGC to Govt: Waive cess, royalty as plummeting oil prices not enough to cover operating cost Updated : April 22, 2020 02:34 PM IST ONGC, sources said, has asked the government to abolish oil development cess if price realized by producers is less than USD 45 per barrel. Sources said the company wants the royalty charged by the central government to be waived for now. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365