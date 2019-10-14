Business
ONGC may find a strategic partner for HPCL, TOTAL rules out investment in Indian refinery
Updated : October 14, 2019 03:46 PM IST
Government is considering the strategic divestment of its entire stake in BPC
TOTAL’s Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné says he plans to invest in only downstream and petrochemicals
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more