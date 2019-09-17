ONGC fined Rs 2.05 crore for causing environmental pollution in Assam
Updated : September 17, 2019 06:28 PM IST
The PCBA has also cited a violation of a Supreme Court order dated February 22, 2017, which directed all effluent discharging units to install Primary Effluent Treatment Plant (PETP) within three months.
According to the PCBA notice, the drilling operation of six well units of Geleki and Lakwa were found to be either completed or operational without installing any PETP at the sites.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more