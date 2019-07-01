ONGC discovers 230 million tonnes of oil reserves, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Updated : July 01, 2019 09:46 PM IST
Pradhan said the government had constituted a committee for preparing a road map to reduce the dependency on energy imports by 10 per cent by 2021-22.
India, currently, is more than 83 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and roughly imports half of its natural gas requirement.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more