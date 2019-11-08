Oman-based NGC Energy to build LPG terminal at Krishnapatnam Port

NGC Energy, a joint venture between Oman-based National Gas Company and Singapore-based Petredec India will begin developing an LPG terminal at the Krishnapatnam Port, in Andhra Pradesh.

The company announced that it had begun development of its LPG import and storage terminal at the port, after having invested Rs 400 crore in the project.

“The new refrigerated LPG import and storage terminal will help bridge the demand-supply gap with an aim to reach approximately eight million households in the hinterland,” said Abdulla Suleiman Hamed Al Harthy, chairman, NGC, in a media release. The company has said that the development will provide direct and indirect employment to a workforce of over 400, in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, NGC Energy’s chief executive officer Nalin Chandna said that construction of the terminal will begin in December, and will take 18 months to complete.

“We are primarily targeting business from ceramic and glass companies in the vicinity,” he said, “The automobile corridor in the surrounding geography could also make for a lucrative opportunity for us.” The company has set no specific timeline to recover its 400-crore-rupee investment.

While the company has ruminated on the possibility of establishing connectivity with outlying railway sidings near the port, it has said that transportation and logistics to and from the terminal will be carried out through the network of trucks surrounding Krishnapatnam.