Oman-based NGC Energy to build LPG terminal at Krishnapatnam Port

Updated : November 08, 2019 03:14 PM IST

The company announced that it had begun development of its LPG import and storage terminal at the port, after having invested Rs 400 crore in the project.
NGC Energy India was established in 2018 and signalled the entry of National Gas of Oman’s foray into India.
NGC Energy India had committed, back then, to set up a greenfield LPG import terminal in the country.
