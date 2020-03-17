Energy Oil sinks below $30 as coronavirus pandemic hits economic growth Updated : March 17, 2020 07:42 PM IST Brent crude slipped 1.5 percent to $29.57 a barrel at 1316 GMT, having earlier touched $29.44, the lowest since January 2016. US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that the United States may be heading into recession as economic activity across the globe slowed and stock markets tumbled. The Saudi energy ministry said on Tuesday that the kingdom's crude exports are set to rise during coming few months to exceed 10 million barrels per day.