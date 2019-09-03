Oil sinks as manufacturing reports renew global economy worries

OilÂ prices fell on Tuesday, with US crude futures down 3% after manufacturing data raised concerns about a weakening global economy, while the US-China trade dispute continued to drag on investor sentiment.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.68, or 3.1%, to $53.42 a barrel by 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT). The session low was $52.84 a barrel, the lowest since Aug. 9.

Brent crude futures lost 92 cents, or 1.6%, to $57.74 a barrel. It sank as low as $57.23 a barrel, also the weakest since Aug. 9.

Prices extended losses following data that showed US manufacturing activity in August contracted for the first time in three years, with new orders and hiring declining as trade tensions weighed on business confidence.

The US numbers came after separate data showing euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for a seventh month in August as a continued decline in demand sapped optimism.

"That deterioration is continuing to undermine the demand growth outlook forÂ oil," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York.

Elsewhere, South Korea's economy expanded less than expected in the second quarter, with exports revised down in the face of the US-China dispute, central bank data showed.

OilÂ prices have fallen around 20% since a 2019 peak reached in April, hit by concerns the trade war would dentÂ oilÂ demand.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks between the United States and China were going well, though he warned that he would be "tougher" in negotiations if discussions drag on until his second term. Trump said the two sides would meet for talks this month.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China firmly opposes a trade war, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on an array of Chinese imports on Sunday, while China began placing new duties on US crudeÂ oil.

The US-China trade dispute "is the single most important flat price driver of late," said Tamas Varga ofÂ oilÂ brokerage PVM.

On the supply side, Venezuela'sÂ oilÂ exports fell in August to their lowest level in 2019, internal reports and Refinitiv Eikon data showed, following tougher US sanctions.

Data due this week on US inventory levels will be delayed by a day to Wednesday and Thursday because of the US Labor Day holiday on Monday.

