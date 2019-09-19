Oil prices rise as Saudi supply risks come into focus

OilÂ prices rose sharply on Thursday, supported by supply risks as the market assesses the fallout from last weekend's drone attacks on SaudiÂ oilÂ infrastructure.

Brent crude futures gained 96 cents to $64.56 a barrel by 1347 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 51 cents at $58.62 a barrel.

The attacks knocked out around half of Saudi Arabia's crude production and severely limited the country's spare capacity, a cushion forÂ oilÂ markets in any unplanned outage.

"Global available spare capacity is extremely low at present following the weekend attacks, leaving little room for additional outages, which tends to be price supportive," UBSÂ oilÂ analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Earlier this week Saudi Arabia set out a timeline for a resumption of full operations, saying it had restored supplies to customers at levels prior to the attacks by drawing from itsÂ oilÂ inventories.

It said it would restore its lost production by the end of this month, and bring its output capacity back to 12 million barrels per day by the end of November.

"These plans suggest Saudi Arabia will have no spare capacity for at least the next two and a half months and therefore no way to absorb any further shocks," consultancy Energy Aspects said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's leadingÂ oilÂ exporter, has said the crippling attack on itsÂ oilÂ sites was "unquestionably sponsored" by regional rival Iran.

US President Donald Trump said there were many options short of war with Iran and added that he had ordered the US Treasury to "substantially increase sanctions" on Tehran. Iran has denied involvement in the strikes.

Iran warned President Trump against being dragged into all-out war in the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has described the weekend strike as an act of war and has been discussing possible retaliation with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies.

Kuwait'sÂ oilÂ sector has raised its security to the highest level as a precaution, a Kuwaiti official said.

Separately, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration on USÂ oilÂ inventories provided a mixed snapshot.

Stockpiles of crude in the United States, the world's largestÂ oilÂ producer, rose by 1.1 million barrels last week against analysts' expectations for a drop of 2.5 million barrels.