#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Commodities
Powered by:

Oil prices rebound more than 2% after plunging on Trump's tariff plan

Updated : August 02, 2019 08:25 PM IST

Oil prices rebound more than 2% after plunging on Trump's tariff plan
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SBI's Rajnish Kumar: Expect net interest margin to touch 3.1% by the end of this year

SBI's Rajnish Kumar: Expect net interest margin to touch 3.1% by the end of this year

Thailand looking to India for 1.8 lakh IT workers, says envoy

Thailand looking to India for 1.8 lakh IT workers, says envoy

Marico expects its new food business to generate Rs 3-4 crore revenue per month by the end of FY20

Marico expects its new food business to generate Rs 3-4 crore revenue per month by the end of FY20

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV