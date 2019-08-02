Energy

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges local oil firms to boost overseas funding

Updated : August 02, 2019 12:23 PM IST

With funding from local banks and non-banking financial companies drying up following a bad loan and credibility crisis in the financial sector, top global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and private equity companies have stepped in to fill the gap, especially in equity capital.

Most of the overseas money, however, has gone to private companies, especially in renewable energy, leaving state-owned oil firms such as Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd companies relying on traditional domestic routes.