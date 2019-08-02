Energy
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges local oil firms to boost overseas funding
Updated : August 02, 2019 12:23 PM IST
With funding from local banks and non-banking financial companies drying up following a bad loan and credibility crisis in the financial sector, top global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and private equity companies have stepped in to fill the gap, especially in equity capital.
Most of the overseas money, however, has gone to private companies, especially in renewable energy, leaving state-owned oil firms such as Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd companies relying on traditional domestic routes.
With India's economy expected to grow at 7 percent, he forecast more funding would flow to the energy sector.
