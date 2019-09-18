Oil extends declines after Saudi pledge to restore lost output

OilÂ prices retreated on Wednesday, extending the previous day's declines after Saudi Arabia said it would quickly restore full production following last weekend's attacks on its facilities.

Tension in the Middle East remained elevated, however, after Saudi Arabia said it would provide evidence on Wednesday linking Iran to the attacks. The United States had already said it believed the attacks against the world's topÂ oilÂ exporter originated in southwestern Iran.

Iran has denied involvement in the strikes.

Brent crudeÂ oilÂ futures were down 75 cents, or 1.16%, at $63.80 a barrel by 1330 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1.15, or 1.94%, at $58.19.

OilÂ prices tumbled 6% on Tuesday after the Saudi energy minister said the kingdom had restoredÂ oilÂ supplies to customers at their level before the attacks by drawing from its inventories. Saturday's attacks effectively shut 5% of globalÂ oilÂ output.

"As much as the Saudis have downplayed the extent of the latest outages, we should not be lulled into a false sense of security," said Stephen Brennock, of London-basedÂ oilÂ brokerage PVM. "Tensions in the region are still running high and the spectre of a further escalation is hanging over theÂ oilÂ market."

The International Energy Agency said it currently did not see a need for the release of emergencyÂ oilÂ stocks.

'Challenging Times'

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman had said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's averageÂ oilÂ production in September and October would be 9.89 million barrels per day (bpd) and that this month'sÂ oilÂ supply commitments to customers would be met fully.

Production capacity would reach 11 million bpd by the end of September and 12 million bpd by the end of November, the kingdom's production capacity before the attacks, he said.

Relations between the United States and Iran have deteriorated since U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord last year and reimposed sanctions on itsÂ oilÂ exports.

"TheÂ oilÂ market is facing challenging times. Recent attacks onÂ oilÂ facilities in Saudi Arabia have painfully demonstrated the risks toÂ oilÂ supply, which is why short-term price spikes are possible at any time," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Still, fundamental supply and demand balances are deteriorating, Fritsch added, forecasting BrentÂ oilÂ prices of $60 a barrel next year.

"Demand growth is weakening,Â oilÂ supply outside OPEC is rising significantly and OPEC+'s production discipline has faded recently," he said.

