Oil drops 2% on Fed outlook, ample supply

Oil dropped more than 2% on Thursday, declining for the first time in six days, after the US Federal Reserve dampened hopes that a string of interest rate cuts would be in the offing and as record US output helped keep the market well supplied.

The Federal Reserve reduced rates on Wednesday, but against expectations the head of the US central bank said the move might not be the start of a lengthy series of cuts to shore up the economy against global economic weakness.

The Fed's less dovish than expected message triggered a rebound in the dollar, sending the dollar index to a 26-month high of 98.93 on Thursday. A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell $1.40, or 2.2%, to $63.65 a barrel by 11:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT), having dropped as low as $63.40 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.67, or 2.9%, at $56.91 after sinking to a low of $56.55.

"We have recently prioritized the currency factor over the influence of daily equity swings as an oil price motivator especially given the disconnect between crude price direction and the US stock market through most of this summer," Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"However, a major alteration in the US crude balances just during the past month that has seen crude stocks decline by a substantial 7% is a supportive force that will likely preclude a WTI price decline."

Oil's drop came despite a bigger-than-expected drop in US inventories and a fall in OPEC production in July, typically bullish drivers for prices.

Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub, the delivery point for US crude futures, fell by 1.5 million barrels between Friday and Tuesday, traders said, citing data from market intelligence firm Genscape.

But US output remained near a record, above 12 million barrels per day (bpd), making the country the biggest producer in the world.

Output in Texas, the largest producing state, rose by 16,000 bpd to 4.97 million bpd in May, a record high, US government data showed.

"Supply is plentiful and demand growth is showing signs of weakening globally because of trade conflicts, Brexit and other events that tend to potentially weaken economic growth and, hence, oil demand," Victor Shum, senior partner at IHS in Singapore, said.

"There's a lot of oil out there. US output is growing strongly."

Adding further downward pressure on prices was a lack of progress by the United States and China in resolving their year-long trade dispute. Negotiators ended talks on Wednesday and agreed to meet again in September.

US manufacturing activity slowed to a near three-year low in July and a measure of new orders received by factories rebounded slightly, as the negative effects of the US-Chinese trade war took their toll.

Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week, while construction spending fell in June as investment in private construction projects tumbled to its lowest level in 1-1/2 years.

Total US oil demand in May fell 98,000 bpd to 20.26 million bpd, data showed on Thursday.