Oil deepens slide on recession fears, China's trade threats

OilÂ prices fell more than 1% on Thursday, extending the previous session's 3% drop, pressured by mounting recession concerns and a surprise boost in US crude inventories.
In a sign of investor concern that the world's biggest economy could be heading for recession, weighing on
Â oilÂ demand, the US Treasury bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since 2007.
China's threat to impose counter-measures in retaliation for the latest US tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods also weighed on
Â oilÂ prices.
Brent crude fell as much as $1.81, or 3%, to $57.67 a barrel. The global benchmark was down $1.52, or 2.6%, at $57.96 and West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 80 cents, or 1.5%, to $54.43 by 11:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT)
"
OilÂ is getting whacked again as risk-aversion again kicks in and fears of a trade war inflicted slowdown grip traders," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"WTI had enjoyed a decent rebound over the last week but failed at the first hurdle, running into resistance around the mid-July lows before plunging once again."
The price of Brent is still up 10% this year thanks to supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+.
In July, OPEC+ agreed to extend
Â oilÂ output cuts until March 2020 to prop up prices. A Saudi official on Aug. 8 indicated more steps may be coming, saying "Saudi Arabia is committed to do whatever it takes to keep the market balanced next year."
But the efforts of OPEC+ have been outweighed by worries about the global economy amid the US-China trade dispute and uncertainty over Brexit, as well as rising US stockpiles of crude and higher output of US shale
Â oil.
"The market is becoming very anxious about global growth," said Tamas Varga of
Â oilÂ broker PVM.
China reported disappointing data for July, including a surprise drop in industrial output growth to a more than 17-year low. A slump in exports sent Germany's economy into reverse in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, a second week of unexpected rises in US crude inventories is adding to the pressure.
US crude stocks grew by 1.6 million barrels last week, compared with expectations for a drop of 2.8 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
Providing some support to US crude prices, inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, fell by about 2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 13, traders said, citing data from market intelligence firm Genscape.That helped narrow US crude's discount to Brent to as little as $3.60 a barrel, near the smallest level since March 2018.