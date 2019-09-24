#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on September 24
Asian stocks flat, US futures rise on trade hopes
Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.01 against USD
Home Energy
Business

Nuclear energy too slow, too expensive to save climate, says report

Updated : September 24, 2019 09:47 AM IST

In mid-2019, new wind and solar generators competed efficiently against even existing nuclear power plants in cost terms, and grew generating capacity faster than any other power type, the annual World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR) showed.
The report estimates that since 2009 the average construction time for reactors worldwide was just under 10 years, well above the estimate given by industry body the World Nuclear Association (WNA) of between 5 and 8.5 years.
Nuclear energy too slow, too expensive to save climate, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV