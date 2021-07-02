NTPC plans renewables unit IPO in FY23 to achieve 60GW target

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that NTPC is looking to list its renewable unit in FY23. It is understood that the company will be looking to list its 100 percent subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, to achieve its ambitious target of 60 GW. The renewable energy target has been recently revised from earlier 30 GW.

A capacity of 60GW will require Rs 2.5 lakh crore of investment and NTPC is likely to raise 15-20 percent equity - close to Rs 50,000 crore - and rest via debt, loans and bonds. The company believes that the funding of Rs 2.5 lakh crore spread over the next 10 years for clean energy capacity of 60 GW can be achieved easily and in fact it is aiming to exceed its target (60GW) by 2032. The company plans to do so by adding 7-8 GW of renewable energy each year.

Apart from this, NTPC is looking to have 4,000-8,000-megawatt of renewable energy capacity and currently, it has a portfolio of close to 5,000 megawatt, which is under construction. It plans to have 132 GW of total power generation capacity by 2032, including 60 GW of clean energy.

NTPC is also targeting ultra-mega-renewable energy projects as well as offshore wind projects and floating solar. Essentially it is trying to add 50:50 for non-fossil and fossil fuel-based capacity by 2032.

Additionally, NTPC is also looking for open access for renewable energy tie-ups with industrial and commercial users.

(With inputs from PTI)

