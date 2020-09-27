Energy NTPC seeks bids for procurement of biomass pellets to co-fire thermal power plants Updated : September 27, 2020 02:55 PM IST NTPC is confident that co-firing will help create large scale rural employment opportunities in processing as well as the supply chain for biomass. NTPC had first undertaken this unique initiative on a pilot basis in 2017 for biomass co-firing by replacing some of the coal with pellet based fuel at NTPC Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.