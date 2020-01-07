Energy
NTPC outbids Adani for Avantha’s Jhabua power plant, says report
Updated : January 07, 2020 08:43 AM IST
NTPC’s winning bid stood at Rs 1,900 crore and was two and half times more than Avantha’s offer.
NTPC’s bid values the unit at Rs 3.2 crore per megawatt while Adani Power’s offer stood at Rs 1.25 crore MW.
