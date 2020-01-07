NTPC outbids Adani for Avantha’s Jhabua power plant, says report

NTPC has outbid the Adani Group for the Avantha Group’s 600 MW Jhabua power plant in Madhya Pradesh, reported The Times of India. NTPC’s winning bid stood at Rs 1,900 crore and was two and half times more than Avantha’s offer, the ToI report added citing people aware of the matter.

NTPC’s bid values the unit at Rs 3.2 crore per megawatt while Adani Power’s offer stood at Rs 1.25 crore MW.

This is the first instance of NTPC bidding for a stressed asset and its offer for the Jhabua power plant is the highest on a per megawatt basis for a stressed asset in the power sector. Avantha Group is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, owing over Rs 5,000 crore to lenders, who will recover about 38 percent of their loans if they accept the NTPC offer, the report said.