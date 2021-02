State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said the fourth 150 mega watt (MW) unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project of its subsidiary North Eastern Electric Power Corporation is commercially operational.

”Consequent upon successful commissioning, unit-4 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4×150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of February 12, this year,” NTPC said in a regulatory filing.