Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • energy>
    • NTPC invites tender to set up India's first Green Hydrogen Fuelling station in Leh

    NTPC invites tender to set up India's first Green Hydrogen Fuelling station in Leh

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    NTPC invites tender to set up India's first Green Hydrogen Fuelling station in Leh
    National Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has invited domestic tenders to set up the country's first Green Hydrogen Fuelling Station in Leh, Ladakh. The bidding would commence from July 31, 2021, a statement said.
    "This project will be a definite step towards building a cleaner and greener ecosystem in the region," a PIB press release said.
    The successful execution of the project will also ease the surface transport in and around Leh and India would be amongst few countries to take a lead in the coveted space, the company said.
    NTPC REL will jointly execute the Green Mobility Project with NTPC's Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN). The former is also setting up a 1.25 mega-watt solar plant in Leh to make the Hydrogen Fuelling Station completely green.
    The solar plant contract is expected to be awarded within a month.
     
    First Published:  IST

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco458.10 41.80 10.04
    Tata Steel1,458.60 93.60 6.86
    Bajaj Finserv14,599.05 628.50 4.50
    SBI441.55 16.05 3.77
    JSW Steel748.40 26.70 3.70
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,459.00 93.85 6.87
    Bajaj Finserv14,590.45 625.20 4.48
    SBI441.75 16.30 3.83
    HCL Tech1,007.60 24.95 2.54
    Sun Pharma703.25 15.70 2.28
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco458.10 41.80 10.04
    Tata Steel1,458.60 93.60 6.86
    Bajaj Finserv14,599.05 628.50 4.50
    SBI441.55 16.05 3.77
    JSW Steel748.40 26.70 3.70
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,459.00 93.85 6.87
    Bajaj Finserv14,590.45 625.20 4.48
    SBI441.75 16.30 3.83
    HCL Tech1,007.60 24.95 2.54
    Sun Pharma703.25 15.70 2.28

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2850-0.0900-0.12
    Euro-Rupee88.1820-0.0290-0.03
    Pound-Rupee103.68300.15700.15
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6762-0.0004-0.05
    View More