NTPC invites tender to set up India's first Green Hydrogen Fuelling station in Leh

National Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has invited domestic tenders to set up the country's first Green Hydrogen Fuelling Station in Leh, Ladakh. The bidding would commence from July 31, 2021, a statement said.

"This project will be a definite step towards building a cleaner and greener ecosystem in the region," a PIB press release said.

The successful execution of the project will also ease the surface transport in and around Leh and India would be amongst few countries to take a lead in the coveted space, the company said.

NTPC REL will jointly execute the Green Mobility Project with NTPC's Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN). The former is also setting up a 1.25 mega-watt solar plant in Leh to make the Hydrogen Fuelling Station completely green.

The solar plant contract is expected to be awarded within a month.