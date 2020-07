State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it achieved its highest-ever daily gross generation of 977.07 million units (MU) on July 28, 2020. This includes power generated from NTPC's subsidiaries and JV companies, it said in a statement.

Five of its power stations -- Korba, Sipat and Lara in Chhattisgarh, Talcher Kaniha in Odisha and Koldam hydro in Himachal Pradesh -- exhibited exceptional performance and achieved 100 percent Plant Load Factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation on Tuesday (July 28), it said.