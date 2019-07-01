Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price reduced by over Rs 100

Just a few days ahead of the Union Budget, the price of non-subsidised LPG Sunday was cut by over Rs 100 per cylinder on the back of softening international rates, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently, IOC said in a statement.

Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first Budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 on July 5.

"The price of non-subsidised LPG in Delhi will decrease by Rs 100.50 per cylinder with effect from July 1 based on LPG prices in the international market and US dollar-rupee exchange rate," India Oil said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs 100.50 per cylinder. Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs 637 per cylinder in place of Rs 737.50 per cylinder."