No hike in petrol, diesel prices for 3rd time in 17 days

In relief to citizens, there has been no hike in petrol and diesel prices on Thursday, for the third time in 17 days. The fuel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday, taking the total increase to Rs 10 per litre in 16 days.

Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel rates have gone up to 96.67 a litre, according to a price notification of state-run fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. The increase in retail price warranted by crude oil prices rising during the 137-day hiatus is huge, but state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.

International oil prices, which neared USD 140 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have tempered to around USD 107 per barrel, but fuel prices continue to be on the rise in India as state-owned fuel retailers cover for the holding rates for a record 137 days during elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Fuel prices have been hiked by 80 paise a litre each for five straight days, totalling Rs 4 per litre - a record increase for any five days since the start of daily price revision in June 2017.

The Rs 10 a litre increase in rates in just over a fortnight too is the highest ever any equivalent period in two decades, according to price information available from state-owned fuel retailers. Petrol prices have surged past Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities across the country while diesel is above that level in several places in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

India is 85 percent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement.

With inputs from PTI