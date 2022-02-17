New Hydrogen Policy: Phase 1 to focus on ease of manufacturing green hydrogen; India can be next export hub, says power minister

Power Minister RK Singh told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday that first phase of the new Hydrogen Policy will focus on ease of manufacturing green Hydrogen. In an exclusive interview after the government announced Phase 1, Singh said the the government will also encourage competition,

"Phase one of the policy which we released today is what we can do at the level of the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for ease of manufacturing hydrogen--green hydrogen. So, we applied our mind and these are the things which we have decided to do," Singh said.

The power minister urged India Inc to take up manufacturing, and promised them adequate government support. "I aim to have a meeting with all the leading industries of the country and propose to tell them that this is the decision which we have taken, which will now make life very easy for them--free transmission for 25 years. open access, open access without the additional surcharge and no cross subsidy and banking, etc," Singh said.

He said there is strong demand in the pipeline. "I propose to them to start manufacturing green hydrogen because demand is now coming from different countries. Different countries want to sign on and enter into agreements for procurement of green hydrogen and we want those contracts to be signed by Indian companies," Singh said.

On this note, Singh also outlined the government's plan to make India the next hub for export of green hydrogen. "The minister of shipping has agreed to provide bunkering facilities at the ports for storing green hydrogen and green ammonia so that shipping which wants to use green fuel can refuel there. With bunkers, it will be simpler for them to export to different countries. Now our target is not limited, it is virtually limitless, we want to emerge as the next hub for export of green energy and so we want to become an early startup," he said.

Singh further said the manufacturers will be allowed to set up capacity themselves or procure it from the energy exchange, He said transmission cost will be zero--the government is giving it for free--while the cost of energy will be very low. " Those who want to manufacture green hydrogen, they will need renewable energy capacity so they can set it up by themselves," Singh said.

Singh emphasised on the need for open access to to allow transmission through states, and said the Centre will soon set up a centralised portal For applications. Singh--who said the benefit of RPO will be available to states--said several companies have already expressed interest and said he is confident that the sector will take off soon.