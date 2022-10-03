By Shloka Badkar

India's overall coal production rose by 12.01 percent in September to 57.93 million tonnes (MT) from 51.72 MT in the same month, last year.

The country's overall power generation was also 13.77 percent more last month, compared to the power generated in September 2021.

According to the coal ministry's provisional statistics, Coal India recorded a 12.35 percent growth by producing 45.67 MT coal, whereas SCCL reported an 8.43 percent growth by producing 4.93 MT coal. Captive mines/others registered an increase of 12.35 percent with the production of 7.33 MT coal.

"Of the top 37 mines, 25 mines production level has been more than 100 per cent and another five mines’ production stood between 80 and 100 per cent during September," the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

Coal dispatch was up 1.95 percent at 61.16 MT, from last year's 60.02 MT in the same month.

While Coal India registered a growth of 1.03 percent by dispatching 48.88 MT, SCCL recorded a 4.13 percent growth with the dispatch of 4.77 MT coal. Captive mines/others saw a 6.84 percent increase by dispatching 7.53 MT coal.

"Power utilities dispatch has increased to 51.71 MT during September 2022 as compared to 50.16 MT, in the same time last year. Coal-based power generation has registered a 13.40 percent growth in September, as compared to the same time last year. The overall power generation in September 2022 has been 13.77 percent higher than the power generated in September 2021," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, state-owned Coal India Limited last week reported a 19.7 percent growth in its coal production at 299 MT in the April-September period of the current fiscal. The company accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output.

The output of Coal India Ltd (CIL) during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal was 249.8 MT, the public sector enterprise said in an exchange filing. The figures provided by the company are provisional.

Achieving nearly 43 percent of the fiscal's 700 MT production target in six months, CIL is aiming to produce the rest in the second half, the coal behemoth said in a statement. Usually, CIL's production during the second half of a year remains much higher than the first half.