Moody's could upgrade Reliance Industries' outlook if it maintains 3 vital metrics

Updated : November 15, 2019 12:40 PM IST

Given the business expansion and future financial strategies announced by Reliance Industries, Moody’s Investor’s Service has affirmed RIL’s Baa2 rating, with ‘stable’ outlook.
Moody’s also expects that by fiscal 2022, RIL’s hydrocarbon businesses will account for about 50 percent of consolidated EBITDA.
However, one major concern that Moody’s pointed out is RIL’s dependence on the Indian economy.
