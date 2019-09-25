Meet Ridhima Pandey, the Uttarakhand girl who petitioned against climate crisis

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and 15 other young activists created a stir at the United Nations Climate Action Summit after they filed a complaint against the lack of government action on the climate crisis.

The activists complained against five countries namely Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey, which failed to uphold their obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which is the most widely ratified in history.

Riddhima Pandey, an 11-year-old from Uttarakhand was among the 16 young climate activists, who filed a complaint to protest lack of government action on the climate crisis.

According to her bio on the Children vs Climate crisis website, six years ago, when Pandey moved to Haridwar, she was astonished to see how the increasing temperature during the summer was affecting the Ganges river, which now faces lowering water levels from recent droughts.

She was also shocked to see how a holy festival like Kanwar Yatra has led to river pollution.

Her worst experience at Haridwar provoked her to take on such a daunting cause. “I want a better future. I want to save my future. I want to save our future. I want to save the future of all the children and all people of future generations,” she noted.

This is not the first time that she has stood for the cause of environment. Back home in India, in 2017, she at the age of 9 years had filed a petition against the government for the floods in Uttarakhand which happened in 2013. However, National Green Tribunal rejected her plea saying that the concerned matter was already under the environmental impact assessment.