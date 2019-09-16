Business
McKinsey lists 5 steps to save portfolio from long-term margin declines in oil refining market
Updated : September 16, 2019 02:12 PM IST
In a recent report by McKinsey & company, the research house discusses how to adjust portfolio in times of decline in global refining market.
The research house also believes that between now and 2035, growth in global oil demand will slow to 0.5 percent per year.
The few sectors with continuing demand growth will be those with poor fuel substitutes, such as aviation, or non-fuel end uses, such as petrochemicals.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more