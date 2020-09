A huge fire broke out at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Hazira plant in Gujarat's Surat this morning. The fire broke out between 3 and 3.15 am.

No casualty has been reported so far.

#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The company said that the fire has been brought under control.