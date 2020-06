With focus on import substitution and value addition for exports in the minerals sector, sources have told CNBC-TV18 that major changes in laws governing mining in India are expected to get a cabinet approval soon.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the Ministry of Mines is ready with the cabinet note which, once approved, will free up over 700 mines for auction.

The Ministry of Mines in its cabinet note has sought to amend the 10A 2(b) and 10A 2(c) clause under MMDR Act. This move comes after NITI Aayog specifically wrote to the mines ministry saying that any such move will adversely impacts the investor’s confidence on policy predictability. The think tank had also requested to ensure a decision on pending cases before making any amendment.

Under 10A 2(b), pre-auction regime mines do not have any sunset clause on getting on to the next stage of concession from prospecting licence. In the 10A 2(c) clause of the MMDR Act, it allowed pre-auction regime mines to get a mining lease within 2 years from the commencement of the act.

This move will impact many companies dependent on minerals who are at various stages of getting clearances or fighting cases in the court.

“Ministry of Mines move for amending the MMDR Act, is taking away the vested rights of existing RP/PL holder which was saved under section 10A(2)b. The abrupt move will definitely make mining sector more unattractive at a time when the sector needs to attract more investment. India, despite being 'Atmanirbhar' in mineral resource endowment is heavily dependent on imports to cater to the core industries. Much because of poor policy planning in the garb of ushering transparency, predictability and removing arbitrariness,” said an industry source.

The amendment to the mining law will also remove the distinction between captive and non-captive mines. The idea is to not allow states to reserve and auction mines going forward for captive use.

In 2015, MMDR Act was amended to introduce auction of minerals. The companies with captive mines were given an extension for their mining lease up to 2030 with a clause of the right of first refusal if it were to be auctioned post mining lease expiry.

The clause on the right of first refusal in the event of an auction of the mining leases expiry will have to be deleted to break the distinction of captive and non-captive mines.

The ministry has also mooted to review non-operational large minerals which have not come into operations after 4 years of allocation. Over 140 non-captive mineral mines under the PSUs will also be pushed by the ministry for production to increase availability of minerals.

The ministry also intends to clarify the clause on illegal mining under MMDR Act as it has in the past led to a huge penalty on both government and private sector companies. Mining within the lease area in violation of environment and forest clearance and lease conditions will not be comparable to illegal mining.