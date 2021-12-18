Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices in Mumbai. Check fresh rates here

Mahanagar Gas Limited ( MGL ) has hiked the price of compressed natural gas ( CNG ) by Rs 2 per kg and piped natural gas ( PNG ) by Rs 1.50 per standard cubic metre of gas (SCM) in Mumbai from Friday (December 17) midnight.

The revised CNG price stands at Rs 63.50 per kg and that of PNG stands at Rs 38 per SCM. This is the fourth time the gas prices have been hiked in the city since price revision on September 30, 2021.

Mahanagar Gas has hiked the prices of CNG by 22 percent or Rs 11.52 in the last two months. Whereas the company has hiked the PNG price by 25 percent or Rs 7.60 per SCM in the last two months.

The government had revised gas prices to USD 2.90 per barrel—up over 60 percent—for the period October 2021 to March 2022.

In the first week of December, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) had hiked the prices of CNG in Haryana, Delhi , and Rajasthan. Following this revision, the price of CNG in the NCR region of Delhi stood at Rs 53.04.

Earlier in October, MGL had increased the price of PNG and CNG by Rs 2. The price revisions come on the back of higher supply-side costs. The price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas price is touching historical highs. This has forced gas firms to pass the hike to consumers in a progressive manner since the supply side rate hike is too large to be passed in one go.

Regardless of the hike, CNG is cheaper than petrol and diesel. As of Thursday, the price of petrol in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre. The diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 94.14.