LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

Updated : September 01, 2019 02:23 PM IST

Market-priced or non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price was raised by Rs 15.5 per cylinder, oil firms said in a price notification.
Price of non-subsidised LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their annual quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at subsidised rates, was hiked to Rs 590 from Rs 574.5.
Jet fuel price on Sunday was cut by about 1 percent to a four-month low on softening international oil prices, according to state-owned fuel retailers.
