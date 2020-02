The government has responded to political criticism from the likes of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the steep hike in LPG prices announced on Wednesday.

The government press note has elaborated that the hike is due to global factors only. "On account of a sharp increase in the international price of LPG during January 2020 from $ 448/MT to $ 567/MT, there has been a hike of Rs 144.50 for a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in the market-determined price of domestic non-subsidised LPG at Delhi.

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel. However, to insulate domestic users, the government has almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.

Domestic LPG users, who are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates in a year, will get more subsidy. The government subsidy payout to domestic users has been increased from Rs 153.86 per cylinder to Rs 291.48.

"For a 14.2 kg. cylinder, the subsidy borne by Government to domestic users is increased from Rs 153.86 per cylinder to Rs 291.48 per cylinder. For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) consumers, the subsidy borne by Government has increased from Rs 174.86 per cylinder to Rs 312.48 per cylinder," says the government.

This is the steepest hike in rates since January 2014 when prices had gone up by Rs 220 per cylinder to Rs 1,241.

The government gave out 8 crore free LPG connections to poor women under PMUY to increase coverage of environment-friendly fuel in kitchens.