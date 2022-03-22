LPG cylinder prices raised by over Rs 50; check new rates in your city

The domestic prices for 14-kg LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

With this hike, 14-kg LPG cylinders in Delhi and Mumbai will cost Rs 949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer has to fork out Rs 976. in Lucknow, an LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 987.50, while the retail price in Patna will be at Rs 1,039.50. In Chennai, a cylinder will cost Rs 965.50.

However, the 19-kg LPG cylinder price has been cut by Rs 9 2,003. This is the first time, LPG prices were changed since October 2021.

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise on Tuesday. With this hike, petrol price in Mumbai has crossed Rs 110 per litre while diesel is at Rs 95.

Prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi are at Rs 96.21 per litre and Rs 87.47 per litre, respectively, while Rs 105.51 and Rs 90.62, respectively, in Kolkata and Rs 102.16 and Rs 92.19, respectively, in Chennai.

The increase in fuel prices came after 137 days. The fuel prices in India were kept unchanged for more than four months. Petrol prices were slashed by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10 in November last year, which according to many, was a deliberate move by Centre keeping in mind the Assembly elections in the five states including Uttar Pradesh.