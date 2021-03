Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Wednesday said it has won orders worth Rs 1,554 crore. The orders include those from India, CIS and Latin America in the power transmission business, KPTL said in a statement.

Besides, KPTL’s international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe. ”These new order wins help us to strengthen our power transmission order book in India and overseas market.

Our current year order inflow has reached around Rs 8,000 crore and additionally, we have good visibility across all our businesses. Our order book visibility with low debt gives us the confidence of growth from a long-term perspective,” KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said.