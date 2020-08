JSW Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel production during July stood at 12.46 lakh tonnes (LT), down 5 percent on an year-on-year basis.

The company had produced 13.17 LT crude steel in July 2019, it said in a statement. However, on a month-on-month basis there has been an improvement both in terms of steel production and average capacity utilisation.

"On a month on month basis, the crude steel production achieved for the month of July 2020 was at 12.46 LT showing growth of 9 percent over Jun 2020. The average capacity utilisation during the month of July was 83 percent as against 76 percent in Jun 20," it said.

During July, output of flat rolled products was at 9.40 LT, up 3.5 percent from 9.08 LT in the same month of 2019. The company's production of long rolled products fell by 24 percent to 2.40 LT in the period under review, from 3.16 LT in July 2019.