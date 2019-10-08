Energy
JSW Energy likely to buy GMR's Odisha power plant for Rs 5,200 crore, says report
Updated : October 08, 2019 10:10 AM IST
The GMR subsidiary operates a 1,050 megawatt (Mw) power plant in Odisha, the report said.
Although the companies have not disclosed the valuation for the assets, the report said that it is likely to be valued at Rs 5,200 crore.
