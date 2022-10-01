By CNBCTV18.com

Mini ATF prices are changed every fortnight. There was no change in jet fuel prices on September 16. Prior to that, they were cut marginally by 0.7 per cent on September 1.

Jet fuel (ATF) price on Saturday was slashed by 4.5 percent on Saturday. Jet fuel price was cut by Rs 5,521.17 to Rs 115,520.27 pr kl in the national capital.

Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes.

ATF prices are changed every fortnight. There was no change in jet fuel prices on September 16. Prior to that, they were cut marginally by 0.7 per cent on September 1.

Also, price of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants was slashed by Rs 25.5 per 19-kg cylinder, from Rs 1885 to Rs 1,859.50 in the national capital, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the sixth reduction in price of commercial LPG since June, in step with softening international energy prices. In all, rates have come down by Rs 494.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

However, rates of LPG used in household kitchens for cooking purposes remained unchanged at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder. This because the rates of domestic cooking gas were way lower than cost and now with a drop in international prices, they are at breakeven, industry sources said.

Commercial LPG rates, on the other hand, have largely been aligned with cost and so they have moved in tandem with rise and fall in international prices.

Commercial LPG rates are revised once a month.

Petrol and diesel prices, however, continued to remain on freeze for a record near six months. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 89.62.

With inputs from PTI