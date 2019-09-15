#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Iran dismisses US allegation it was behind Saudi oil attacks

Updated : September 15, 2019 02:32 PM IST

Iran denied on Sunday it was involved in Yemen rebel drone attacks the previous day targeting the world's biggest oil processing facility and an oil field in Saudi Arabia, just hours after America's top diplomat alleged that Tehran was behind the 'unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply.'
The attacks Saturday claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels resulted in 'the temporary suspension of production operations' at the Abqaiq processing facility and the Khurais oil field, Riyadh said.
While markets remain closed Sunday, the attack could shock world energy prices. They also increased overall tensions in the region amid an escalating crisis between the US and Iran over Tehran's unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.
