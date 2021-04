State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will buy a consignment of Guyanese crude oil at competitive rates in a push to diversify the sources of crude oil purchase, a report said.

The deal is deemed to be in line with the strategy to have source diversification of crude oil for the Indian state refiners, a Business Standard report said citing oil ministry officials.

The state refiners are no longer constrained by West Asian crude oil grades and can process around 200 grades of crude oil today, the newspaper report said.

According to the Oil Ministry officials, due to the improvements in global shipping value chains, the Indian refiners have the access to multiple oil sources. This approach would help mitigate any unnecessary rise or premiums levied on crude oil, the report stated.

The IOC and other state refiners in recent weeks have bought crude oil from geographies ranging from Guyana to Norway as part of the effort to diversify oil sources and the recent steps are aimed at reducing reliance on term or fixed quantity contracts with Saudi and other OPEC nations.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and three other refiners have sought just 65 percent of the monthly average of about 15 million barrels from Saudi Arabia in May.

Crude oil imports from OPEC countries came down to 74.4 percent of total imports during April 2020 to February 2021 as compared to 79.6 percent in the same period of the previous year.