Economy
IOC expects diesel demand to recover in 6 months
Updated : November 12, 2019 10:20 AM IST
India's diesel demand is expected to recover in the next six months as a longer-than-usual monsoon season that affected transportation and industry has ended, the chairman of top domestic refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said on Monday.
Any longer-term slowdown in fast-growing India's fuel use could dim prospects for global oil demand.
India's fuel demand fell to its lowest in more than two years in September, with consumption of diesel at its weakest since January 2017.
