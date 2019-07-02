#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
IOC close to deal for Panama-flagged vessel as Indian vessels fail to match

Updated : July 02, 2019 11:59 AM IST

In December last year, state-owned IOC issued a global tender and offered Indian shippers a first right of refusal as the nation seeks to boost its shipping industry.
India, the world's third biggest oil importer, wants to promote the market share of its vessels in bringing in crude imports.
None of the Indian companies could match the bid, they said. "Indian companies declined the first right of refusal," said one of the sources.
IOC close to deal for Panama-flagged vessel as Indian vessels fail to match
