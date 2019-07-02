IOC close to deal for Panama-flagged vessel as Indian vessels fail to match
Updated : July 02, 2019 11:59 AM IST
In December last year, state-owned IOC issued a global tender and offered Indian shippers a first right of refusal as the nation seeks to boost its shipping industry.
India, the world's third biggest oil importer, wants to promote the market share of its vessels in bringing in crude imports.
None of the Indian companies could match the bid, they said. "Indian companies declined the first right of refusal," said one of the sources.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more