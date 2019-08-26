Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#Stimulus#IncomeTax
Investors, lenders want tycoon Gautam Thapar removed as chairman of CG Power

Updated : August 26, 2019 09:14 AM IST

While the board had on May 10 sent CEO and Managing Director K N Neelkant on leave pending an investigation into some "suspect, unauthorised and undisclosed" transaction, Thapar has continued as the company Chairman.
The sources also said the company board is authorised to remove the chairman and ones this happens in coming weeks, one of the independent directors may be named as non-executive chairman.
