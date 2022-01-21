Installing solar roof top panels is simplified; here's what you need to know

Homeowners will now be able to install rooftop solar panels more easily. Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh, today gave directions to simplify the Roof Top Scheme so that it is more widely accessible. The decision was taken after a careful review of the scheme by Singh on January 19, the ministry said.

Under the new guidelines, households will be allowed to install rooftop solar panels on their own or through their chosen vendor to avail the benefits of the scheme. After installation, they will just need to inform their respective distribution company (DISCOM) about the installation.

However, homeowners need to keep in mind that they will have to purchase solar panels and inverters that abide by the quality of standards set by the government. The government will be publishing lists of solar panel manufacturers and inverter manufacturers whose products comply with the standards set by the government, and homeowners will be able to see the listed prices of those items as well.

This can be done via a letter/application or on the designated website. In either case, the application will need to be accompanied by photographs of the new panels. In response, DISCOMs will provide netmetering connections within 15 days of the intimation of the new panel.

The government is currently providing a subsidy of 40 percent for rooftop panels of up to 3 KW capacity, and 20 percent in addition to that on panels up to 10 KW capacity. The amount will be credited by DISCOMs to the account of the homeowner within 30 days of installation and intimation.