    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeenergy News

    UBS sees over 45% upside in these gas stocks on ‘attractive’ valuations and margin but…

    energy | IST

    UBS sees over 45% upside in these gas stocks on ‘attractive’ valuations and margin but…

    Profile image
    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Updated)
    Shares of gas companies Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas were trading in the red on Wednesday, as global brokerage, UBS’ positive commentary failed to excite the Street.
    Shares of Indraprastha Gas were down a percent in intraday trade even as UBS gave the stock a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 630 per share, meaning it expects the gas stock to jump over 48 percent from Tuesday’s closing price.
    Mahanagar Gas shares too were trading lower, having slipped more than a percent during the day. UBS expects the stock to scale 48 percent from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 868.30 to Rs 1,280.
    According to the brokerage both IGL and MGL have been trading at attractive valuations compared to their past 5-year average.
    Also Read: Amidst industry consolidation, this Kanpur-based cement maker says it is not on the block
    It, however, has a ‘sell’ call on Gujarat Gas shares, which traded in the green zone rising more than a percent. UBS, expect the stock of the gas distributor to fall to Rs 400 per share. This implies a 20 percent downside from the last closing price.
    UBS noted that the gas companies have delivered gas costs for the second half of the July to September quarter 30 percent lower than the first half of the three-month period.
    According to the brokerage, elevated spot LNG prices and depreciating currency have increased gas costs for the priority sector and the revision in gas allocation policy has improved the outlook for city gas distributors.
    Also Read: Indian IT companies face structural headwinds to margins, says JPMorgan
    UBS expects gross margin for the month of September as 25-40 percent higher than the April to June quarter levels.
    The brokerage’s remarks and the negative trend in the gas stocks come at a time when crude jumped has more than 2 percent after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply.
    Catch latest stock market updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog here
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng