Indraprashtha Gas increases price of CNG by 50 paise in Delhi, cites appreciation of dollar compared to rupee

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), a joint venture of GAIL, BPCL and Government of NCT of Delhi on Saturday announced a revision in the selling prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram and Karnal.

According to IGL, the increase was warranted to offset the impact on its input costs as a result of the recent appreciation of dollar vis-Ã -vis rupee.

This revision in prices would result in an increase of Rs 0.50 per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi, Rewari, Gurugram and Karnal and Rs. 0.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The new consumer price of Rs 47.10 per kg in Delhi and Rs 53.50 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on September 1, 2019. The price of CNG being supplied by IGL in Gurugram and Rewari would be Rs 58.95 per kg and in Karnal, it would be Rs 55.95 per kg from 6.00 am on September 1, 2019.

Also, the IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.00 am to 6.00 am at select outlets in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Thus, the consumer price of CNG would be Rs. 45.60 per kg in Delhi and Rs 52.00 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad during 12.00 am to 6.00 am at the select CNG stations.

Explaining the reasons leading to the revision in the prices of CNG, the official spokesperson explained that the marginal revision has been necessitated due to recent appreciation of US dollar vis-Ã -vis rupee and the increase in operational expenses since the last price revision. The base price of natural gas being procured by IGL from all sources is dollar-linked thereby making the entire input price totally dependent on price of dollar vis-Ã -vis rupee.

However, this increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would translate to just over 1 paisa per km, for taxi it would be 2 paise per km, it said.