India's strategic petroleum reserve levels at 55% capacity, says official

India's strategic petroleum reserves stand at 55 percent of available underground storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes, a top government official told Reuters on Monday.

He did not wish to be identified as he was not officially authorised to speak on the subject.

India has three strategic reserves in the southern cities of Vizag, Mangalore and Padur.

"Vizag is currently filled up to 100 percent," the official said, and added that Mangalore and Padur are currently around 55 percent and 25 percent respectively.