Energy
India's strategic petroleum reserve levels at 55% capacity, says official
Updated : September 16, 2019 02:17 PM IST
India's strategic petroleum reserves stand at 55 percent of available underground storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes.
India has three strategic reserves in the southern cities of Vizag, Mangalore and Padur.
Saudi Arabia has assured Indian refiners of continued supply, the Indian government said after an attack on Saudi Arabia's crude oil facilities over the weekend.
