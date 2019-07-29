Energy

India's renewable energy cost lowest in Asia Pacific, says WoodMac

Updated : July 29, 2019 11:25 AM IST

India's levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) using solar photovoltaic has fallen to $38 per megawatt-hour (MWh) this year, 14 percent cheaper than coal-fired power that has traditionally been the cheapest source of power generation, WoodMac said.

LCOE comprises the cost of generating a megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity, the upfront capital and development cost and the cost of equity and debt finance and operating and maintenance fees.