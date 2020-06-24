Energy India's oil imports in May sink to lowest in over eight years Updated : June 24, 2020 12:48 PM IST In May, India imported 3.18 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, a decline of about 31 percent from April and about 26 percent from a year ago, the data showed. The refiners, which normally book cargoes one-to-two months in advance, also deferred some term cargoes scheduled for lifting in April. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply