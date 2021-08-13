India’s installed renewable energy capacity touches 100 GW milestone

In the run-up to 450 GW installed renewable energy capacity target by 2030, on Thursday India reached a milestone of 100 GW of installed capacity. Another 50 GW renewable capacity is under installation and 27 GW is under tendering. India has a 175 GW capacity target by 2022.

“Another landmark day in the history of the Indian Power Sector. Our installed Renewable Energy capacity (excluding large Hydro) has crossed 1,00,000 Megawatts. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, we shall continue to be global leaders in Energy Transition,” RK Singh Minister for New & renewable energy and power tweeted.

From FY14 to FY21 electricity generation has increased 35.44 percent from 1,020.2 billion units to 1,381.8 units in FY21.

“The breakneck speed of capacity addition in last few years is admirable. With Renewables crossing 100GW, India is among the four largest countries in the world in terms of installation. A significant milestone indeed for a country whose contribution to per capita emission is one of the lowest in the world. However, the accelerating installation from here will be a huge challenge for the grid with renewables likely to contribute more than 15-20 percent of generation in the next few years” said Mohit Kumar, Senior Vice President, DAM Capital.

In India’s total energy capacity, thermal capacity stands at 60 percent and renewable capacity a little above 25 percent. India stands at fourth position in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.